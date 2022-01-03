Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

