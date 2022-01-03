Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,401. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

