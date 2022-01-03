Markel Corp Purchases 7,500 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $631.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

