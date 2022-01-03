Markel Corp Takes $7.90 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Markel Corp bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

