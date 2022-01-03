Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after acquiring an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after acquiring an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

