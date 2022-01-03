Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 59,259 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

