Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $362.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.02 and a 200-day moving average of $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

