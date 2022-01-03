Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.32 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.02 and a 200-day moving average of $355.90. The company has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

