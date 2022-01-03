Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.78

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 50580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

