Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE MAXR opened at $29.53 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 140.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

