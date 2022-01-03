McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 271.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $96.61 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

