Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.35. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.