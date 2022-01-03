Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 167,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 74,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.95. 89,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.