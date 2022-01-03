Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,437 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.42. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,523. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

