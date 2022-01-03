Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.90. 31,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.58 and its 200-day moving average is $208.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

