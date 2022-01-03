Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,509 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

