Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 464,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Methes Energies International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

About Methes Energies International

Methes Energies International Ltd. operates as a biodiesel processing equipment provider. It operates through the United States and Canada geographic segments. The firm provides cold soak systems and biodiesel product post-treatment solutions. The company was founded by John Loewen and Han Swoong Ng on June 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

