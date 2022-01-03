Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.95 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 96.10 ($1.29). Approximately 453,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 793,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.35 ($1.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.10) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.40.

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.