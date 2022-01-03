Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Up 0.8%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.95 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 96.10 ($1.29). Approximately 453,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 793,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.35 ($1.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.10) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £165.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.40.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.