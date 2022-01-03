Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lowered by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 4.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $164,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,697.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,549.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,499.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

