MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $644,566.86 and $783.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00127501 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,864,641 coins and its circulating supply is 163,562,713 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

