MicroMoney Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $159,510.14 and approximately $219,783.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

