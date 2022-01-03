Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $336.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

