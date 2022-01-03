MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $87.21 million and approximately $157,567.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00017417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00298773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,806,177 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

