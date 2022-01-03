Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $621.23 or 0.01333811 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $20,127.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,765 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

