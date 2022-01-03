Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 131 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

