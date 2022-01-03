Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $796.14 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $483.45 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $806.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $783.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.