Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 20 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,248.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $710.50 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

