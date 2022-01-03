Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 994 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $255.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

