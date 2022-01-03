Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 562.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $215.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

