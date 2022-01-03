Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of VLDR opened at $4.64 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $168,041. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

