Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

VNO opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

