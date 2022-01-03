Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $273.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

