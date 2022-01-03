Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

LNC opened at $68.26 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

