Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 97,494 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.