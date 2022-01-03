MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKSI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.