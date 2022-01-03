Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $232.60 and last traded at $232.63. Approximately 80,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,284,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

