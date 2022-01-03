Monavale Price Hits $689.76 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $5,357.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $689.76 or 0.01478114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00318877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.