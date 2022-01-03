Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 63.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 138.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.49. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

