Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $138.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.11.

