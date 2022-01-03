Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM opened at $77.35 on Monday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.