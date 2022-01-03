Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,108,000 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,108,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $199.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

