Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

