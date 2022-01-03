More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,054.87

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $70,054.87 and approximately $17.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

