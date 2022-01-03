Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.87. 303,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

