Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $123.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.
Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.87. 303,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
