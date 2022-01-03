Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 215,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

