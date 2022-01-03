Moss Coin (MOC) Tops One Day Volume of $46.04 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Moss Coin has a market cap of $97.27 million and approximately $46.04 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

