Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,226,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 582,115 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mplx were worth $91,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 24.7% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

