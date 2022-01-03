MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $207.58 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $143.10 and a 12 month high of $210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.