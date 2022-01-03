MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $204.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.03. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $206.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.