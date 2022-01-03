MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

